China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $106.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,700 shares of company stock worth $56,340,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

