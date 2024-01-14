China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

