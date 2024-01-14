China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $248.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.26. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

