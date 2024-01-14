China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

