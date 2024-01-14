China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

