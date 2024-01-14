China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $218.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

