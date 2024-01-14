China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $40.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

