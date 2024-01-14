China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,372 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 934,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,562,000 after acquiring an additional 356,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

