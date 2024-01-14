China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,138 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 563,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

