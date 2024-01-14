Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NYSE CHWY opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. Chewy has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 957.00, a P/E/G ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Chewy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

