CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

