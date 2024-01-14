Capital Management Corp VA Invests $1.57 Million in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.58% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,806,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,216.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 120,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 826.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANIK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $22.38 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

