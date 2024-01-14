Capital Management Corp VA Increases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Exelixis comprises 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.11% of Exelixis worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $5,783,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $22.70 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

