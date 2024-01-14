Capital Management Corp VA Has $10.64 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $429.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.27 and its 200-day moving average is $403.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $431.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

