Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $40.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $81,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

