Brokers Set Expectations for W&T Offshore, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.50 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $432.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 204,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

