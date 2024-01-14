Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 9,851 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 901.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $141,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $158,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.