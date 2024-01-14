BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $199,382.89

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $199,382.89 and $123,309.43 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00018836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,850.09 or 0.99911873 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00267073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011362 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,050,757,573 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001157 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $81,353.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

