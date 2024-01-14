Bank of Stockton Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $386.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.64 and its 200 day moving average is $394.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

