Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $32.25. Bank of America shares last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 13,400,257 shares.
The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of America Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
