Bank of America Begins Coverage on Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.08.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

