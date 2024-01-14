Bank of America Begins Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Magnite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Magnite has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. On average, analysts predict that Magnite will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

