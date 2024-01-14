Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 55.3% in December

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance

Awakn Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 177,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

