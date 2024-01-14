AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,163 shares of company stock worth $59,452,840. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,569.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,624.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2,550.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

