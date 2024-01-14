Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during trading hours on Friday. Autoneum has a 1 year low of $165.87 and a 1 year high of $165.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.80.
About Autoneum
