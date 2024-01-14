Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 710 ($9.05) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,865. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

