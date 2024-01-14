Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 710 ($9.05) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
