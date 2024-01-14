Asio Capital LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.0% in the third quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 890.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $642.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,733. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $644.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $594.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $610.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

