Asio Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %

WFC traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,454,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.98.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

