Asio Capital LLC Acquires 2,567 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

UBER traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. 26,374,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,511,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $64.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

