Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

Ascendant Resources stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 249,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,050. Ascendant Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

