Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $504,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Sony Group stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

