Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $95.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $95.65.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

