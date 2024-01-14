Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aravive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Aravive has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aravive Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 58.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

