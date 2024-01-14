Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.06 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $247.86 million and $11.06 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00018555 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00286614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,897.41 or 0.99967762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011402 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004952 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02500763 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $12,387,522.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

