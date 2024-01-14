ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 399,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,174,791.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,010,525 shares in the company, valued at $53,729,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,174,791.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,010,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,729,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,720 shares of company stock worth $4,094,653 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANIP opened at $56.74 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.12 and a beta of 0.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

