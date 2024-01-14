Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anghami Price Performance

Shares of ANGH stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Anghami has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anghami in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anghami during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

