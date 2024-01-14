Analyzing Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A -279.78% -27.60% Augusta Gold N/A -6.83% -2.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Augusta Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 6.09 -$1.25 million ($0.01) -3.00 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$19.72 million ($0.04) -15.35

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thunder Mountain Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Augusta Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.