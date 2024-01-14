Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 609 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

VGK opened at $63.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

