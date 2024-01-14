Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,586 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control accounts for about 0.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.86% of Ituran Location and Control worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

ITRN opened at $26.05 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $518.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

