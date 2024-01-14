Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $283.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.75. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $283.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

