Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,111. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 543.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 93,491 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 28,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

