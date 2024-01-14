AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.8 %

AMN opened at $77.06 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

