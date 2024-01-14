Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Up 24.6% in December

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $816,917 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,745 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 930,992 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

