Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.51. 1,567,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.70 and a 200 day moving average of $262.99. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $311.05. The company has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

