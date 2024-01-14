American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.21. 673,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

