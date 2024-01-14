Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in December

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.6 days.
Altus Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASGTF remained flat at $32.32 during trading hours on Friday. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15.
Altus Group Company Profile
