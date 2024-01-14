Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in December

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.6 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASGTF remained flat at $32.32 during trading hours on Friday. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15.

Altus Group Company Profile

See Also

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

