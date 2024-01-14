Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 75,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.43. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.17.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

