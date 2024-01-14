AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Update

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 11,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

AlloVir Stock Performance

AlloVir stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALVR. Leerink Partnrs cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AlloVir

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.