Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 318,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 32.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.33 on Friday, hitting $218.89. 123,043,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,759,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.