Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 120,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 83,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $43.33. 1,113,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

